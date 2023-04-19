‘Significant’ Hudson River Project ‘Will Save Millions’ Of Lives
New York State officials report a "significant milestone" was reached in a Hudson River project.
The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner Jeanette Moy and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos just announced the final phase of construction for a new wedgewire screening system at the Riverfront Pump Station in Albany.
'Significant Milestone Reached' in Hudson River Wedgewire Project Announced
The project is expected to "substantially minimize" the Albany Riverfront Pump Station's impact on aquatic life in the Hudson River, officials say
"The installation of the wedgewire screening system in the Hudson River is one big project that will save millions of tiny aquatic lives," Moy said. "Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York has focused its efforts on increasing sustainability and resiliency in State government operations while reducing our impact on the environment.
Details About Project
Work in the river was done between mid-August and the end of December to ensure the safety of the river's fish population, without disrupting nearby navigational channels.
The remaining construction work at the site is expected to be completed by winter 2023, officials say.