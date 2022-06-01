Shots-Fired At Dutchess County Park on Memorial Day

Two young men were detained but police are continuing to investigate after shots were fired near a Duchess County park.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, around 6:30 p.m., City of Poughkeepsie 911 received multiple calls reporting shots were fired near King Street Park.

Police Respond To Shots Fired Near Poughkeepsie, New York Park.

Google Google loading...

King Street Park is located on King Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, between Coriles Avenue and Innis Avenue, according to Google Maps.

Two Seen Running From Scene, Handgun Found

Responding City of Poughkeepsie officers observed two young men running from the scene. Cops followed them as they ran, police say.

Police noticed the young men jumping over a fence into Boulevard Knolls housing projects and run into an apartment. At the fence, officers allegedly recovered a 9mm handgun. The two young men were then brought to police headquarters for questioning.

Abdul Elladdiou, 19, had a bench warrant for disorderly conduct, police say. The other young man was identified as a 15-year-old boy.

The nineteen-year-old allegedly told police he ran because he heard gunshots, adding he knew nothing about the handgun that was recovered near the fence he was spotting jumping over.

Google Google loading...

He was held on due to the bench warrant.

The mother of the fifteen-year-old was notified and she came to police headquarters to pick him up. The fifteen-year-old invoked his right to counsel and was released, police say.

Poughkeepsie, New York Police Need Help As Investigation Continues

"The investigation into this incident will continue. Anyone with information on this shots fired call or any other firearm-related incident should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said in a press release.

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored