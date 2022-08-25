Shocking Video: Rabid Fox Attacks New York Woman Outside Home

In a terrifying video that you have to see to believe, a rabid fox is seen attacking and biting a New York woman outside of her home.

On Wednesday, CBS 21 News meteorologist Steve Knight shared a shocking video of a rabid fox attacking a woman in the backyard of her Ithaca, New York home.

"Recently, my colleague Ed Russo had one of his relatives attacked by a rabid fox in Ithaca, NY," Knight stated.

Woman Attacked By Rabid Fox in Ithaca, New York

CBS 21 is based in Harrisburg, Pennslyvania. The woman who was attacked is a relative of Ed Russo, another CBS 21 News meteorologist.

"A relative of mine was recently attacked by a rabid fox in her front yard in Ithaca, NY. She's OK and doing well. But wow this video is absolutely crazy," Ed Russo wrote on Facebook.

Woman Attacked By Rabid Fox in New York's Finger Lakes Region

Russo reports the fox almost attacked another person before it was captured, according to CBS 21.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

New York State Leads Nation in Rabies Cases

Turns out New York State leads the nation in rabies cases. That's according to the New York State Department of Health, Hudson Valley Post reported in April.

Steve Knight CBS 21 News/FB Steve Knight CBS 21 News/FB loading...

It can take weeks to months after rabies exposure to feel symptoms. It takes that long because the rabies virus has to travel to the brain to cause symptoms, the CDC reports.

"The first symptoms of rabies may be similar to the flu, including weakness or discomfort, fever, or headache," the CDC states. "Symptoms then progress to cerebral dysfunction, anxiety, confusion, and agitation. As the disease progresses, the person may experience delirium, abnormal behavior, hallucinations, hydrophobia (fear of water), and insomnia."

The incubation period varies based on the location of the bite, type of rabies virus and existing immunity.

"Once clinical signs of rabies appear, the disease is nearly always fatal, and treatment is typically supportive. Less than 20 cases of human survival from clinical rabies have been documented," the CDC states.

The full video of the shocking fox attack is below:

Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.