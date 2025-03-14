A new study determined that the most Irish city in the world is actually found in New York State.

SkyCity Online Casino reached out to Hudson Valley Post after looking into the best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Where does New York rank in the world for experiencing the national holiday?

St Patrick's Day is Monday, March 17. Millions of people around the world will celebrate all things Irish.

SkyCity Online Casino "took a closer look at the world’s ‘most Irish’ destinations."

The goal was to find the top cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Factors included the number of Irish pubs per capita, and Google search data to assess interest in celebrations, parades, events, and more.

New York City #1 Irish city in the world

According to the study, New York City is the most Irish city "in the world. "

With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, cities around the world are preparing for the celebrations, with millions of people set to celebrate the festivities.

"New York ranks 1st in the world with 62,980 St. Patrick’s Day-related Google searches, with an additional 18,100 searches around Guinness. With an estimated 5.3% of the population having some Irish ancestry, New York is celebrated for having one of the strongest Irish heritages across the world," SkyCity Online Casino told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City, which is one of the oldest and largest in the world also factored into New York City ranking first.

New York has the most Irish pubs in the world

Did you know that New York City has the most Irish pubs in the world?

According to the study, New York City has around 120 Irish-themed pubs.

Because of all that SkyCity Online Casino tells Hudson Valley Post, "it's no surprise that New York is a true hotspot for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations."

