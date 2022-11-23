Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley

A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley.

Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers.

Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash

Google Google loading...

Dr. Ronel Cook died at the age of 51 on Sunday. Police think Cook suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle went off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers and plowed into the stone wall.

Cook was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. His 18-year-old son was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The 18-year-old son suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Catskill Central School District Mourns Passing Of Orange County, New York Man

CCSD CCSD loading...

Cook was the former Superintendent of the Catskill Central School District

"His presence here touched every aspect of our school community. ​We offer our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and coworkers during this time of great sadness," the Catskill Central School District stated.

Google Google loading...

Cook left Catskill Central School District during the summer of 2022 to become the superintendent of the Englewood Public School District in New Jersey

Dear Englewood Public School District Students, Parents, Families, and Community,

"We are deeply saddened to announce that our Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Ronel Cook, was in a tragic car accident and has passed away. During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community. Our condolences go out to his family," Englewood Public School District Acting Assistant Superintendent Jennifer D. Sifuentes stated.

Ties To Dutchess County, Poughkeepsie, New York

Google Google loading...

Before working for the Catskill Central School District Cook worked for Poughkeepsie School District for 11 years.

