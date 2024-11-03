Shocking: Average Salary In New York State Compared To Cost Of Living
Sadly for Empire State residents "the math is not mathing" when it comes to salary and living in New York.
"The math is not mathing" is an expression used when something just doesn't add up. That's the case when comparing the cost of living to the average salary in New York.
Cost Of Living In New York State
New York is one of the most expensive states in America to live in. I'm sure that's not a surprise to Empire State residents.
A number of publications rank cost of living. Below is where New York State ranks.
- 48th, according to Motto Mortage
- 44th, according to US News And World Report
- 45th, according to World Population Review
- 44th according to Doxo
When it comes to "affordability," USA Today says New York State is the worst state in America.
Average Salary In New York State
The average full-time salary in New York State is $51,979, according to findings from ZipRecruiter.
That's about $24.99 per hour, $999 a week, or $4,331 monthly.
Most salaries in New York range from $36,403 to $64,402.
Despite being one of the most expensive states to live in, New York ranks 38th in terms of average salary, according to ZipRecruiter.
As I said above, "the math isn't mathing!"
Somewhat good news is the fact that New York State is desperately trying to fill thousands of jobs. CLICK HERE to find out more.
