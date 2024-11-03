Shocking: Average Salary In New York State Compared To Cost Of Living

Sadly for Empire State residents "the math is not mathing" when it comes to salary and living in New York.

"The math is not mathing" is an expression used when something just doesn't add up. That's the case when comparing the cost of living to the average salary in New York.

Cost Of Living In New York State

Map of New York Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

New York is one of the most expensive states in America to live in. I'm sure that's not a surprise to Empire State residents.

A number of publications rank cost of living. Below is where New York State ranks.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

When it comes to "affordability," USA Today says New York State is the worst state in America.

Average Salary In New York State

payday concept calendar with marker and circled day of salary ronstik loading...

The average full-time salary in New York State is $51,979, according to findings from ZipRecruiter.

That's about $24.99 per hour, $999 a week, or $4,331 monthly.

Most salaries in New York range from $36,403 to $64,402.

Despite being one of the most expensive states to live in, New York ranks 38th in terms of average salary, according to ZipRecruiter.

Canva Canva loading...

As I said above, "the math isn't mathing!"

Somewhat good news is the fact that New York State is desperately trying to fill thousands of jobs. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New York State

Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New York State New York is one of the most expensive states to call home, but there are some areas that are gentle on the wallet. According to HomeSnacks, they deduced the top 10 most affordable cities and towns in the Empire State.

They looked into data from the U.S. Census, median home and rent prices, as well as median income of a particular area's residents. Affordability was also determined based on availability and access to services and conveniences.

Below are the top 10 places that let residents keep more cash in their wallets. Gallery Credit: Megan

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Keep Reading:

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in New York, According to TripAdvisor

[carbongallery id="645a802e34f0693f28