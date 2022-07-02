Fascinating and Unique New Store Open in Saugerties, NY

It's a great place to get cool and interesting gifts for someone. There are so many cute little shops here in the Hudson Valley and you can pretty much find anything you need around here. I was on Facebook the other day and came across a post about a new store that opened up in Ulster County and it looks pretty interesting and very different. It's not your average store, but it's definitely one to add to your shopping list.

What is the Shaman's Dawn store?

The Shaman's Dawn sells handmade products like bath salts, sprays, and candles, but there's a twist. A lot of their products are "shamanically" charged and they make spiritual, healing supplies and materials, wow. What's a Shaman? It's a person who acts as an intermediary between the natural and supernatural worlds. Maybe it can help? I need to go and pick up their 'Focus Spray' ASAP.

Where's the Shaman's store located?

It's located at 2 Twin Maples Plaza in Saugerties, NY 12477. The schedule for the store is:

Thursday-Saturday from 11 am-5 pm

Sunday from 12pm-4pm

Monday-Wednesday it's closed

It's easy to find and the hours work well with most schedules.

More healing ideas:

I'm still learning about all of this, but there are a lot of different healing methods that are open to everyone here in the Hudson Valley. A lot of people believe that crystals bring peace, energy, and healing to themselves, and if you believe that, you can unearth your own right here in the Hudson Valley. That would be something really cool to do with a group of friends.

More cool stuff going on in the area, here are free libraries and interesting things about the Walkway Over the Hudson:

