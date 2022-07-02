It's only been a month since I learned about the epic mega-mall just an hour away from my house in Newburgh, NY. This behemoth is so big that it fits an amusement park, water park and even a ski hill inside. The celebrities have found it now too, and some of the most famous people in the entire world stopped by recently to check it all out.

American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ

The American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ is just a short drive from the Hudson Valley, and it has some of the most mind-boggling features of any building on the planet. Their indoor Dreamworks-themed waterpark features shirtless Shreks and multi-story slides, some that even take you outside the massive mall.

Waterslides and Rollercoasters

The same goes for the Nickelodeon theme park. Looping rollercoasters weave through the rafters as Sponge Bobs and other characters look on. No wonder this place has been so popular since finally opening in 2020 after almost two decades of construction. So what Hollywood A-listers recently stopped by?

Celebrities Outside of the Hudson Valley, NY

Last week, Cardi B and Offset brought their kids to enjoy the giant waterpark. Celebrities are just like us: they love the thrills of waterslides... the only difference is that they don't feel it in their wallet when they have to pay for everyone's admission tickets. Maybe it was Cardi's visit that put the mall on the official Cool Famous Person Visitation Spots list (that's not real, I just made it up), because not long after her visit, none other than Kim Kardashian stopped by with her kids in tow.

There were tons of slides and coasters to choose from, but Kim was spotted on the much tamer Rugrats-themed merry-go-round. I'm assuming she was just as impressed as I was when I found out they have a freaking ski hill inside the mall too though, because she also suited up for some snow and took a run down the indoor mountain as well. Again, if you have a billion-dollar business like Kim does, what's a few extra attraction tickets?

Can't get enough water parks? LEGOLAND recently unveiled their own... check it out below! And keep scrolling to see Opus 40, a phenomenal and beautiful feat of human engineering, and it's right in our back yard.

