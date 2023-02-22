Shake Shack To Open First Store In Upstate New York

Shake Shack is planning to open up its first real store in Upstate New York.

Shake Shack is one of the most popular burger joints in the United States. But, it's very hard to find one if you live outside of New York City.

Shake Shack Coming To Upstate New York

If you're craving Shake Shake in New York you must either be shopping, driving on the Thruway, watching races or in New York City.

However, Shake Shack has been approved to build a store in Monroe County, New York.

In early January, the Henrietta Town Board confirmed plans to discuss Shake Shack opening up a restaurant in Monroe County. Town officials met in early February and approved the restaurant.

Shake Shack To Open In Monroe County, New York

"The public hearing was closed and the application was approved by Resolution," the Town of Henrietta website states.

Shake Shack was approved to demolish the former Denny’s restaurant on Clay Road and build and operate a new restaurant building with sit-down and take-out meal service, outdoor seating, and a drive-thru.

Shake Shack Inside Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

This is huge news and gives Hudson Valley residents hopes of an eatery opening up in the region.

Yes, there is technically a Shake Shake in Orange County, but it's located inside the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.

There are also Shake Shacks located on the New York State Thruway and at the Saratoga Race Track.

The Henrietta Shake Shake will mark the first stand-alone location outside of New York City in New York.

Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack Found At New York State Thruway Rest Stops

In July 2021, the New York State Thruway Authority announced construction began on a $450 million project to redevelop the 27 service areas located on the New York State Thruway. The service areas were originally built in the 1950s, with the last significant redevelopment taking place in the 1990s.

New amenities and services at select service areas will also include:

The expanded food concepts include:

