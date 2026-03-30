Where New Yorkers Must Live To Achieve Complete Happiness
New York's who want to live in the happiest place on earth will have to move a great distance.
Finland is once again the world's happiest country.
Finland Is World's Happiest Country For 9th Straight Year
The World Happiness Report just released its annual list of the happiest countries on Earth, and for the ninth year in a row Finland is ranked number one.
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Key reasons are free education, accessible healthcare, low crime rates, high levels of trust in government as well as a focus on work-life balance rather than material wealth.
"Finland is a country where people experience a high quality of life—and which also makes Finland a place for entrepreneurship and innovation that punches above its weight in many sectors," Business Finland stated about the honor.
The UN World Happiness Report surveys people from around the world annually, asking them to evaluate their current quality of life on March 19.
United States Not Even Close To The Top 10
The U.S. once again failed to crack the top ten, coming in 23rd place this year.
Canada ranked 25th, the UK placed 29th, and Australia was 15th.
Below are the 10 Happiest Countries
- Finland
- Iceland
- Denmark
- Costa Rica
- Sweden
- Norway
- Netherlands
- Israel
- Luxembourg
- Switzerland
Happiest States in America
Happiest States in America
Gallery Credit: Nick Northern
According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the happiest state in America. New York State ranks 16th.
Fremont, California is the happiest place to live in the United States in 2026, WalletHub reports.
WalletHub's 100 Happiest Cities in America for 2025
WalletHub's 100 Happiest Cities in America for 2025
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
These 10 Cities In New York Have The Highest Divorce Rates
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler