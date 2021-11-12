‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Giving New York, Hudson Valley ‘Sweet Surprise’
The Hudson Valley is officially home to the "Sexiest Man Alive." To celebrate his local store is offering all a "sweet surprise."
This week, Dutchess County's own Paul Rudd was named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2021.
The 52-year-old from Rhinebeck, who seemingly doesn't age, believes his friends will tease him about the honor, but he plans to joke right back.
"I mean I'm going to lean into it hard. I'm going to own this. I'm not going to try to be like 'Oh, I'm so modest.' I'm getting business cards made," Rudd told People.
Rudd lives in Rhinebeck and co-owns Samuel's Sweet Shop with actors Jeffery Dean Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton.
About seven years ago Rudd and Morgan famously purchased the beloved candy shop.
Samuel's Sweet Shop opened 27 years ago. The store was in danger of closing after the previous owner, Ira Gutner, passed away. But Morgan spoke with Rudd and convinced him to help save the local candy shop.
Morgan told Jimmy Kimmel how he got into business with Rudd:
When I moved to this little town of Rhinebeck, we met this guy named Ira. He owned this little candy store that had been there for 25 years. And last year he suddenly and tragically passed away. We were at dinner one night and and decided we gotta save this and not let them turn it into a Burger King.
The candy shop is now a local tourist destination, with visitors hoping to see the famous owners. Yes, they do on occasion work at the store.
To celebrate Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive honor Samuel's Sweet Shop is offering a special promotion.
"To celebrate, now through midnight on Friday 11/12, all orders for ‘Paul’s Favorites Sampler’ will ship with his #1 FAVORITE candy," Samuel's Sweet Shop writes on Facebook. "(You’ll never guess what it is! 😉🎅🍒)."
Paul’s Favorites Sampler includes:
- Paul Rudd Marshmallow Crispy Cake
Signature Bark – dark chocolate with cherries, almonds & sea salt
- Clodhoppers – peanut butter, pretzel & graham cracker in milk chocolate
- Candy Blocks
- A Sweet surprise
"Paul Rudd’s go-to sweet picks all in a gift-ready sampler! Salty, sweet and crunchy clodhoppers, a colorful assortment of candy blocks (build something, then eat it!) plus a generous assortment of our signature dark chocolate bark and, of course, a marshmallow crispy cake featuring a pic of Paul. Plus a sweet surprise!," the candy shop writes about the order
The sampler costs $49.95.
