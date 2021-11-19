Several Hudson Valley Schools Closed After Shootings in New York

New York police are investigating shootings near two schools in separate Hudson Valley counties.

City of Newburgh officials may declare a state of emergency after four teens were shot near the high school.

This comes after two teens were arrested in Poughkeepsie following a separate shooting near Poughkeepsie High School.

The dispute in Newburgh started outside Newburgh Free Academy on Wednesday and spread over five blocks. Classes at all three Newburgh Free Academy classes are canceled until at least Monday.

Google

"The safety of everyone who enters our school and district buildings remains our highest priority. After an incident involving young people occurred, the district felt it best to close the high school buildings. This is giving our administrators time to work with local authorities and internal teams to assess the situation and the impact it may have on our school community," Acting Newburgh Superintendent of Schools Ed Forgit stated.

Google

On Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., City of Newburgh Police received a ShotSpotter notification for the area of William Street and Carson Avenue.

Google

As officers were responding they were directed to the area of 98 William Street where three gunshot victims were located. Two victims had sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and one male had sustained two gunshot wounds to his stomach, police say.

Police were notified of a fourth gunshot victim at the hospital. This victim also a male sustained gunshot wounds to his legs.

Ivan Bliznetsov

The victims range in age from 16-18 and are all Newburgh residents. All are expected to survive.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

"We know that several young people throughout the country are struggling to manage their emotions as we emerge from two years of solitude and a lack of normalcy and socialization," Forgit said. "It is only together, with the collaboration of our families and community members, that we are able to truly support our children. Together, we must work to provide a safe and nurturing environment for our students to thrive."

The shootings are currently under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call City of Newburgh Detectives at 845-569-7509.

The shooting in Poughkeepsie happened Monday afternoon on Forbus Street near the high school.

Google

There were reports of gunshots fired on Forbus Street outside of Poughkeepsie High School

Gunshots rang out on Forbus Street in the City of Poughkeepsie near the high school. No injuries were reported, officials say.

Google

The Poughkeepsie Police Department quickly detained two teens.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

While canvassing the area, officers located a vehicle that had been struck multiple times by gunfire. As officers were checking the area, two suspects matching the description relayed by witnesses were located in a rear yard on Daniels Court.

Google

As officers approached, the suspects attempted to flee on foot and were apprehended by officers following a brief pursuit, police say.

A 13-year-old was allegedly found to be in possession of a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun and was transported to the Juvenile Aid Bureau. He was later charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

The second suspect, a 15-year-old man, was transported to the Juvenile Aid Bureau for investigation.

Poughkeepsie school officials canceled classes at the high school earlier this week. The school is now open on a modified schedule until next week.

