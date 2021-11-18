2 New York Teens Arrested After Hudson Valley School Shooting

A shooting outside a school in the Hudson Valley has forced officials to cancel classes for the third straight day.

On Wednesday, the Poughkeepsie City School District announced classes will be canceled for a third straight day following a shooting outside Poughkeepsie High School.

Students won't fully return to school until Tuesday as school officials announced students will "gradually return."

"To give the district time to solidify safety protocols and implement support for our students, we will gradually return students to PHS, by grade, starting Friday, Nov. 19," a school spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

The modified schedule is:

Friday, November 19

8:00 am – 11:00 am all 11th-grade students are to report to PHS

Friday, November 19

11:45 am – 2:45 pm all 12th-grade students are to report to PHS

Monday, November 22

8:00 am – 11:00 am all 9th-grade students are to report to PHS

Monday, November 22

11:45 am – 2:45 pm all 10th-grade students are to report to PHS

Tuesday, November 23

Full-day session for all students resume.

The instructional time students would have received this week will be made up during Regents Week in January, according to school officials.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on Forbus Street near the high school.

Google

There were reports of gunshots fired on Forbus Street outside of Poughkeepsie High School

Gunshots rang out on Forbus Street in the City of Poughkeepsie near the high school. No injuries were reported, officials say.

Google

The Poughkeepsie Police Department quickly detained two teens.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

While canvassing the area, officers located a vehicle that had been struck multiple times by gunfire. As officers were checking the area, two suspects matching the description relayed by witnesses were located in a rear yard on Daniels Court.

Google

As officers approached, the suspects attempted to flee on foot and were apprehended by officers following a brief pursuit, police say.

A 13-year-old was allegedly found to be in possession of a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun and was transported to the Juvenile Aid Bureau. He was later charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

The second suspect, a 15-year-old man, was transported to the Juvenile Aid Bureau for investigation.

An article search conducted by City of Poughkeepsie K-9 units lead to the discovery of multiple items of evidence including shell casings, which were documented and collected by Crime Scene Technicians.

