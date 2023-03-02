Search Continues In New York State For Missing Teen With Infant, Teen

Officials are hoping for help in finding a missing Hudson Valley teen who is likely with an infant and another teen.

Jaden Santiago has been missing from the Lower Hudson Valley for nearly a month.

Search Continues For Missing Westchester County, New York Teen

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children National Center for Missing & Exploited Children loading...

Jaden Santiago was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Westchester County, New York, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The 17-year-old is from Yonkers, New York. Officials describe him as a 5'10' Hispanic boy weighing about 138 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Jaden celebrated his birthday on Jan. 8, less than a month before he disappeared.

Missing Yonkers, New York Teen Likely With Infant, Another Teen

Canva Canva loading...

Officials believe he may be with an infant child and a teenage girl.

"Jaden may be in the company of a juvenile female and infant child," the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children states in its missing child report.

Officials didn't give more details about the infant child or teenage girl.

What To Do If You Spot Missing Hudson Valley Teen In New York State

Anyone with information on Santiago's whereabouts is advised to call 911 or the Yonkers Police Department.

"Don't Hesitate! Call 911 or 1-800-843-5678 (or the) Yonkers Police Department New York (at) 1-914-377-7900," the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children states in its missing child report.

Jaden is one of around 50 children who recently went missing across the Hudson Valley and New York State. Take a look to see if you recognize any of these missing New York children.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)