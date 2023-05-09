Young Teen Nearly Killed On Scooter In Hudson Valley By SUV

Police are asking for help after a 13-year-old was seriously injured in the Hudson Valley. The teen is fighting for his life.

A 13-year-old boy was injured while riding an electric scooter in Dutchess County.

Teen Injured Riding Scooter In Dutchess County, New York

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, at about 2:26 p.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to the intersection of IBM Road and West Dogwood Drive for a report of a collision between a child on a scooter and an SUV.

According to police, a 29-year-old woman driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV struck a 13-year-old on an electric scooter.

The teen suffered potentially life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a local hospital, police say.

The teen continues to remain in critical condition, according to the Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Need Help

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

"The investigation is ongoing and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the crash contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Traffic Division at 845-485-3680," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

