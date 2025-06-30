Why So Many Now Refuse To Go To Upstate New York

Thousands are skipping Upstate New York this summer. Local businesses are feeling it. One lawmaker says one person is driving them all away.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is criticizing the impact that President Trump's tariffs are having on Upstate New York.

Upstate New York Is Hurting

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Senator Chuck Schumer says "Trump’s reckless tariff war" is hurting Upstate New York.

Schumer says the number of Canadians crossing into the Empire State was down about 400,000 in May 2025 compared to May 2024. A drop of nearly 25 percent.

Canva Canva loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

“As summer sizzles, Upstate NY tourism fizzles thanks to Trump’s reckless and damaging tariff war with Canada. Summer tourism season should be in full swing, but instead our small businesses and Main Streets are left sweating as reservations get cancelled & tourism from Canada continues to plummet,” said Senator Schumer.

Schumer says this is terrible news for Upstate New York restaurants and businesses who depend on Canadians to come so they can make money during the summer.

"This new data shows again how it is Upstate NY families paying the price for Trump’s tariff war and his insults hurled at our top-trading partner, Canada. From Buffalo to Watertown to Plattsburgh, our shops, hotels, restaurants, and thousands of good-paying jobs rely on summer tourism for success," Schumer added.

Schumer: Republicans Hurting Upstate New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

Schumer believes many New York Republicans know how badly Trump's tariffs are hurting New Yorkers, but they "refuse to act."

States Most Impacted by Trump Tariffs

States Most Impacted by Trump Tariffs Believe it or not--Idaho is #1 and it isn't a good thing! Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

What is President Trump’s America First Priorities?