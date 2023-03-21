Update: Unlicensed Teen Drove Car In Hudson Valley That Killed 5
New York State officials identified the five youths killed in a fiery crash in the lower Hudson Valley.
Five Youths Kills In Crash Crash On Hutchinson River Parkway
Officials are still trying to figure out what happened in the moments before the fiery crash that killed five youths in Scarsdale, New York
Victims In Fatal Crash In Westchester County, New York Identified
On Monday, Westchester County officials identified the five youths who were killed in the car crash early Sunday morning.
The victims were identified as 16-year-old Malik Smith, 17-year-old Anthony Billips Jr., 12-year-old Zahnyiah Cross, Shawnell Cross, 11, and 8-year-old Andrew Billips.
Police confirmed all six are related. All recently moved from New York to Connecticut.
16-Year-Old Driver Was Unlicensed
Officials confirmed Malik Smith, 16, was driving the car at the time of the crash. Smith also did not have a learner's permit.
"The driver did not turn with the roadway, continued in a straight line, hit a boulder and then hit a tree head-on," Westchester County Executive George Latimer during a Monday press conference. "The car was engulfed in flames at that point."
Officials believe Smith either fell asleep or was distracted moments before the crash. The Nissan Rogue was rented by a relative but it's unclear how Smith had access to the vehicle.
The family started a GoFundMe page for donations to help with funeral costs.