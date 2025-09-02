New Rule At Popular New York Supermarket Sparks Outrage

Shoppers across New York say they’re being locked out and left behind after a major change just took effect at one of the state’s most popular stores

A controversial change is now in effect at one of New York's most popular grocery stores.

Membership Changes At Costco's In New York

Costco Profits Rise In Weak Economy Getty Images loading...

All Costco locations were closed in New York for Labor Day. So Tuesday, Sept. 2, is the first official day membership changes are in effect at Costco stores.

Costco is now strictly enforcing its VIP hour. The VIP hour gives Costco Executive Members exclusive early shopping hours.

Executive Members can start shopping from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays and from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays.

All other members won't be allowed to enter until 10 a.m.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

This VIP hour started this summer, but as of Sept. 2 will be strictly enforced because the "grace period" is now over.

Many customers without an Executive membership are upset with the changes, worried some marquee items will be gone once they are allowed to enter.

Membership Increases

Costco Raises Membership Fees For First Time Since 2017 Getty Images loading...

The cost of an Executive Membership has also increased from $120 to $130 per year.

"Our membership fees help to offset operational costs so we can keep our prices low. A modest increase in fees will allow us to bring our members even greater value," Costco says about the increase.

Gold Star and Business membership fees increased $5, going from $60 to $65 per year.

These increases also went into effect on Sept. 1

New York Has The Three Most Expensive Grocery Stores In America

