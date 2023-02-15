Route 32 Closed After Upstate New York Woman Critically Injured

An elderly woman was critically injured in a crash that forced police to close Route 32 in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, the Saugerties Police Department released information regarding a car crash that closed parts of Route 32.

Route 32 Closed In Ulster County, New York

Google Google loading...

On Monday, February 13, around 4:30 p.m., Saugerties police Responded to a 911 call reporting a car crash involving a car driving into a tree with the driver trapped in the area of 3780 Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties.

Police learned that 75-year-old Patricia Laverty of Palenville, New York, was operating a 2002 Mazda Tribute southbound on Route 32 when for an unknown reason, she veered off the road and hit several trees.

Route 32 was closed to traffic in both directions for over an hour, as police conducted their investigation into the cause of the crash.

Upstate New York Woman Critically Injured In Crash That Closed Route 32 In Saugerties, New York

Saugerties Police Department Saugerties Police Department loading...

Laverty was the only person in her vehicle. She was critically injured in the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters from the Saxton Fire Department.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Laverty was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and then flown from the scene via medic-vac helicopter to the Albany Medical Center.

Laverty remains at Albany Medical Center in stable but serious condition, according to police.

10 Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State Traffic tickets can be annoying. Also, keep in mind that traffic tickets can carry fines and points on your driving record. Here's a look at the 10 most common traffic violations in all of New York State thanks to CDH Law PLLC

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.