The creator of Riverdale is coming to the Hudson Valley to film a Pretty Little Liars reboot.

Hudson Valley Film Commission confirmed Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will begin filming in the Hudson Valley later this summer. The show will stream on HBO Max.

Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will lead the production. The reboot is said to be a darker version of the hit show Pretty Little Liars which ran from 2010-2017.

Deadline had this to say about the reboot.

The reboot based on the bestselling books by Sara Shepard will feature a new story and new characters. Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

Filming is expected to begin this summer at Upriver Studios in Saugerties.

