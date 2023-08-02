How Do You Get Rid of Your Old Oil Tank in New York State?

Are you realizing that your oil tank is going to need to be replaced? Or are you at the point where you have gotten rid of oil heat and you are now the proud owner of a heat pump? So what do you do with your leftover oil tank? Can you bury it? Is there a lengthy (which also means expensive) and legal way to go about getting rid of that old oil tank?

Is there something that you can do to legally get rid of the old tank? Are there specific people that you have to call? Papers that need to be filed? How much will it cost? Here's more information:

Can you legally get rid of your old oil tank? What do you need to do?

Yes, you do need to take certain steps to get rid of the oil tank. At this point, the information only deals with above-the-ground, non-leaking oil tanks. What is the first step in removing that old oil tank?

Call your current or former oil company provider. They can give you an estimate for the removal of the tank. If there is oil in the tank, you might want to reach out to your neighbor first to see if they would like to purchase the remaining oil in your tank. Make sure to get two or three estimates and expect the cost to be anywhere in the area of 1000 to 5000 dollars. Remember to get paperwork saying that the oil tank has been removed and disposed of properly.

