Rhinebeck Restaurant Temporarily Closed Due to Covid

It’s true that the global pandemic seems to be winding down, and people are starting to get vaccinated, but we’re certainly not out of the woods. They’ve been telling us that for weeks. Case in point: a popular Rhinebeck restaurant is closing its doors for at least a few days because one of their employees has tested positive for Covid.

Terrapin Restaurant on Route 9 in Rhinebeck has decided to close their doors for a few days because one of their staff had a positive Covid result. The staff member wore a mask at all times and last worked on Friday, Feb. 26. On the Terrapin facebook page, Chef Kroner made this statement regarding the closing. “We’re confident we’ve done everything possible to make Terrapin a safe place for both our staff and our community. While we wish it wasn’t the case, we’ve decided the best thing we can do at this time is to temporarily close our doors, make sure the rest of our staff is healthy and give our space a good, thorough cleaning.” He also said there doesn’t seem to be any risk to the community and they hope to reopen this weekend, but will make a final decision in a few days.

I applaud Terrapin and Chef Kroner for making the decision to close the restaurant until they know the staff is healthy and it’s totally safe. We will be out of this sooner than later, but until then we should wear our masks and be diligent. Covid is still a thing. And we look forward to the reopening of Terrapin in the very near future.