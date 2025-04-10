Retail Blackout: Popular New York Stores All Closing On Same Day
In what's being called a "retail blackout" many popular retail chains are all closing down every store in the Empire State on the same day.
Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported a very popular supermarket will close all stores for one day this month.
Stores That Will Be Closed In New York For Easter 2025
More on that closure below. But since our report, we've learned many popular retail stores will also close on that same day.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
10 Popular Retail Stores To Close On April 20
Below are ten popular retail stores that won't be open on Easter Sunday, which falls on April 20.
Stores That Will Be Closed For Easter 2025
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan
Target, Lowes, Macy's Sam's Club, Others All Closed
Target, Macy's, Lowes, Sam's Club, Kohl's, JCPenney, TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods are among the stores that will be closed across the Empire State.
Can You Guess: Beloved Coffee Chain In New York Named "Worst In America"
So many popular national chain stores will be closed on Easter that several media outlets are calling it a "retail blackout."
Costco Closing All Stores In New York On Same Day
If you're a shopper at Costco, make sure you get all your Easter food shopping done before Sunday.
Costco closes all warehouses on Easter Sunday, New Year's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.
Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State
What's Open On Easter In New York?
According to USA Today, Walmart, Home Depot Kroger, Wegman’s, Harris Teeter and Trader Joe’s will all stay open on Easter
Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far
Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025
Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores
New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores
Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva