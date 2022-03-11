How to Report Someone to the Better Business Bureau in New York

How to Report Someone to the Better Business Bureau in New York

grinvalds

Do you have a complaint with a company or business in the State of New York? There is a way to attempt to work it out without just leaving a complaint on their Facebook page or writing about them on social media?

How can you complain about a business in New York State and hope to get your issue worked out?

jackaldu
loading...

Before there were online reviews or social media, there was a service or organization called "The Better Business Bureau." Never heard of it? Ask your grandparents. This is what they did when they had an issue, they didn't just blow up on Yelp or Angi's list as those things didn't exist until the early 2000s.

What will this Better Business Bureau do when you file a complaint with them?

Getty Images/iStockphoto
loading...

If the BBB accepts your complaint, they will contact the business with the information that you have given them and wait for a response. Hopefully, there can be a resolution. Sadly, sometimes the business chooses to not respond.

Where can you file these complaints with the Better Business Bureau?

NiroDesign
loading...

The easiest way to file the complaint is to make sure it comes under one of the following headings, file a complaint, share an experience with a business, report misleading advertising, or report that a business is trying to commit fraud. Those are the situations that the BBB can help you with (or attempt to help you with).

How long will a complaint take to get reconciliation with the Better Business Bureau?

utah778/Getty Creative
loading...

When you file a complaint with them, a business has 14-days to respond to the issue. According to the BBB website, most issues can be cleared up in about 30-days.

Have you ever filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau?

The Better Business Bureau's "12 Scams of Christmas"

The Naughty List: BBB's 12 Scams of Christmas was published at the beginning of November to get everyone ready for the upcoming holiday season. Be on the lookout for these scams that you could fall a victim to.


From A to Z: Businesses You Miss From Your Childhood

It's always fun to reminisce. Who knew there was so many businesses that we were all impacted by.
From A to Z, here's just a few we'd love to experience one last time.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

Filed Under: angis list, Better business bureau, customer complaints
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top