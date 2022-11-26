Late last night I received a devastating email.

Even though I am a VERIFIED FAN on Ticketmaster, I was still waitlisted for Taylor Swift tickets. Swift has a 3-night stay scheduled for Met Life Stadium in May and every show will likely sell out.

Being put on the waitlist means I don't get the presale code for presale tickets which go on sale on November 15th. I know I'm not alone, several of my friends who a Swifties also received the 'waitlist' blow.

While I was drowning in my sorrows, I started to think about all the concerts I went to as a kid. I'm going to age myself a little bit, but my first concert was the Spice Girls at Jones Beach when I was in 2nd grade. It was either 1997 or 1998.

I remember my mom and my friend's mom went out early in the morning the day the tickets went on sale and waited in line outside of Filene's at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. Over the next few years, my mom would do this numerous times for NSYNC tickets too.

Why was she lining up outside of a department store? Well, that's because Ticketmaster was located inside Filene's (now Macy's) at the old customer service desk.

Every single time, she got us PRIME seats. I'm talking floor seats at the Pepsi Arena for NSYNC's No Strings Attached Tour. JC waved to me during This I Promise You. 11-year-old me cried tears of happiness.

Am I the only one who remembers this? Did you wait in line at Filene's or Macy's for concert tickets?

Forget this Verified Fan nonsense. Bring back in-person Ticketmaster booths. It was way more exciting and felt like you earned those tickets!

I digress. Did my mention of Filene's flash you back to the good old days of the Poughkeepsie Galleria of the 90s? If you'd like to revisit those days check out the photos below!

