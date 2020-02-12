Remains of Missing Woman Found Behind Hudson Valley Restaurant

The skull and bones of a woman who's been missing for over two years were found behind a Hudson Valley restaurant.

Earlier this week, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed a human skull and bones were recently recovered from behind the Putnam Diner in Patterson. At the time, the police didn't provide any more details.

Authorities recently revamped their investigation about a car that was left at the Putnam Diner which belonged to a missing Danbury woman.

Laelcira DeLima, 53, of Danbury, CT was last seen by her family on Oct. 20, 2017. She left her home driving her red Honda which was found on Nov. 7, 2017, at the Putnam Diner in Patterson, according to the Danbury Police Department.

On Wednesday, Danbury police confirmed Delima's remains were found in a wooded area off of Route 22 in Putnam County on Feb. 1.

"This is a tragic end to a two and one-half year investigation into her disappearance, originally reported to the Danbury Police. Ms. Delima’s identity was confirmed on February 10th by Putnam County officials, who subsequently notified the Danbury Police. We refrained from making a statement until we were sure that next of kin had been notified. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Ms. Delima’s family and friends," the City of Danbury Police Department said.

Police in Putnam County are continuing to investigate, but as of this writing, police say there's no indication of foul play.