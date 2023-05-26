Reeder Golf Tournament Set In Memory Of Noah’s Ark Owner

The Reeder Golf Tournament will take place in June at Dinsmore Golf Course.

Mike Reed was the owner of Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie, a bar that was voted the number 1 dive bar in the Hudson Valley by WPDH listeners. A Poughkeepsie mainstay for decades, Noah's was "the late night pace to be" and a spot that left many fond memories for loyal customers. Reed (or Reeder as friends would call him) passed away sadly last summer and customers have been mourning the loss of the beloved Hudson Valley bar owner.

The legendary Poughkeepsie Bar hosted a "farewell weekend" last September, giving loyal customers one last chance to party it up at the popular spot. Patrons shared memories of Mike Reed and the establishment that so many had grown to love over the years. It was reported back in March that the favorite Hudson Valley dive bar was for sale, leaving many hoping that the vacant spot will at some point reopen its doors.

The Reeder Golf Tournament

The Reeder Golf Tournament in memory of Mike Reed takes place Monday, June 12 at Dinsmore Golf Course in Staatsburg, NY. $150 per person 18 holes, cart, cash prizes, a Noah's Ark golf t-shirt, breakfast and lunch at the course and dinner at Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steakhouse. 8am registration with a 9am start. Limited foursomes available. Contact Geri Dell at (845) 454-6564.

