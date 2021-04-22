An early morning fire claimed the life of a Hudson Valley man.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

ON Wednesday around 6:45 a.m., the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Red Hook Fire Department, Tivoli Fire Department and Northern Dutchess Paramedics to 78 Rokeby Road in the Town of Red Hook for a reported house fire with an occupant trapped.

The first arriving deputy sheriffs attempted to make entry into the residence, however, fire conditions prevented them from entering, police say.

Tivoli Chief Marc Hildenbrand was first on the scene, where he found fire coming from the living room along with heavy smoke conditions throughout the rest of the home.

“Conditions at the residence made it difficult for entry,” Hildenbrand said.

Red Hook Assistant Chief Michael Lane said it took about 25 minutes to get the fire under control. In total, there were close to 50 firefighters on the scene,

Once firefighters arrived, they made entry into the house, located the occupant, and determined that he was deceased, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased occupant has been identified as 61-year-old John G. Boles IV of Red Hook.

An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is being conducted by the Dutchess

County Sheriff’s Office, Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division and Red Hook Fire Department. The preliminary investigation indicates that the cause of the fire is accidental in nature and it is not considered suspicious, police say.

Investigators will be working with the Dutchess County Medical Examiner to continue the investigation.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Keep Reading:

11 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Quotes That Will Give You Hope

Famous Hudson Valley High School Graduates

Celebrities Who Live in the Hudson Valley