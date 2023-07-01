Record Travel Leads To New Rule Across New York State

New York officials are taking drastic action due to record travel.

Gov. Hochul announced that temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects across New York State highways will be suspended during the holiday weekend.

All temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

Officials believe this will help ease travel throughout the July 4th holiday weekend.

"The Fourth of July holiday weekend is expected to be another busy travel period, and we want to ensure people get to their destinations with minimal delays," Hochul said. "I encourage everyone traveling this holiday weekend to plan ahead, drive responsibly, and have a safe and happy Independence Day."

Record Travel Expected In New York State

A record amount of travel is expected over the Fourth of July weekend.

Triple-A believes over 50 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home. That would pass the record set in 2019, before the pandemic, of 49 million.

Record Number Of Drivers Expected To Travel In New York State

Tampa Bay Area Prepares For Hurricane Ian Getty Images loading...

AAA also predicts record-breaking driving numbers. 43.2 million people are expected to drive to their destination, that's an increase of 2.4 percent over 2022 and 4 percent higher than 2019.

