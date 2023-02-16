Record-Breaking Weather Reported Across New York State

A record-breaking "winter" continues for the Hudson Valley and parts of New York State.

Temperatures on Wednesday across New York State felt more like spring than winter.

Records Set In Dutchess County, Albany County, Warren County

NWS NWS loading...

"It felt like late April this afternoon with widespread high temperatures in the 50s and 60s," the National Weather Service tweeted. "Today was the warmest day since November 12!"

The wild-warm-weather brought with it record-high temperatures across New York State.

"New record highs were set at Albany and Glens Falls and tied at Poughkeepsie," the National Weather Service stated.

Poughkeepsie, New York Ties Record

Google Google loading...

The high temperature on Wednesday in Poughkeepsie, New York was 66 degrees, which tied a record set in 1954.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"A high temperature of 66 degrees was set at Poughkeepsie today," the National Weather Service stated. "This ties the old record of 66 degrees set in 1954. Daily temperature records at Poughkeepsie date back to 1931. However, there are gaps in the data from 1993 to 2000."

Record-Breaking Day In Albany, New York

177525414 kMickey loading...

Albany set a record high temperature with a high of 64, according to the National Weather Service. This shattered the previous record by nine degrees.

"A record high temperature of 64 degrees was set (in) Albany today. This breaks the old record of 55 degrees set in 2006. Daily temperature records at Albany date back to 1874."

New Weather Record Set In Glens Falls, New York

A new record-high was also recorded in Glens Falls, New York.

Google Google loading...

The new record for Feb. 15 in Glens Falls is now 59 degrees. The old record of 54 degrees was set in 2006.

Daily temperature records in Glens Falls date back to 1893, but there are some gaps in the data before 1949.

6 Tips to Avoid a Bloody Nose in Dry and Warm Weather As a kid, I used to get a bloody nose all the time, not so much as an adult. But here are some tips to avoid getting a bloody nose at any age.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.