I can't speak for anyone but myself but since I was a kid I've always had a fascination with and for space. I've always found it to be incredibly calming to look up at the sky at night, whether it's with a telescope or just my own eyes and stare at the marvel that is outer space. To realize that though we may experience numerous different challenges in everyday life that are significant to us, in comparison to space we are insignificant.

The Green Comet is Coming

It's because of this that celestial events are so special and starting this month, a particular event is set to occur that will last into February.

An incredibly rare Green Comet is set to make its appearance in the infinite night sky starting early tomorrow morning, January 12th. The comet officially designated by NASA as Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered last March. At the time it was passing through Jupiter's orbit.

The Predicted Path of the Green Comet

If you hadn't guessed already, this comet is called the Green Comet due to its appearance, specifically, its spectacular green glow. When speaking about this particular comet, NASA stated in their "What's Up" blog that...

Comets are notoriously unpredictable, but if this one continues its current trend in brightness, it'll be easy to spot with binoculars, and it's just possible it could become visible to the unaided eye under dark skies.

It was also stated by NASA that this comet will reach its perihelion or the point where the comet is closest to the sun tomorrow, January 12th. From that point, the comet will make its way northwest across the northern hemisphere. It is expected that early in February is when the comet will cross into Earth's southern hemisphere.

Quite a Literal "Once in a Lifetime" Event

For those that are fond of star gazing and celestial events like me, you are going to want to do your best to see this event now. That is because according to scientists, this is the first time this comet has come within range of Earth in 50,000 years. So that literally means, you have one shot to see this stunning object.

Normally waking up in the morning as early as I do is a major drag. However, having an opportunity to do some special stargazing tomorrow will make the morning a bit better.

