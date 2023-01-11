New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police.
On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York
Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident that began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent.
At around 9:45 a.m., police in Kent got a frantic 911 call involving an apparent abduction, officials say.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office sent a backup and located the suspect's vehicle in the town of Southeast.
1 Dead After Domestic Violence Stabbing In Southeast, New York
Arriving deputies allegedly noticed a man violently assaulting a woman with a knife in a car near a construction site.
Officials say police had to use deadly force to try and save the woman.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
"The suspect, armed with a knife, was shot by the responding officers and pronounced deceased on scene," New York State Police stated in a press release.
Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, In Critical Condition In Westchester, New York
The female victim was stabbed multiple times, She was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.
While New York State Police say the woman's in critical condition, CBS reports she's expected to survive.
Their names were not released.
READ MORE: Legendary Discount Store Inching Closer To New York State Return?
The investigation into the deadly incident continues. The New York State Attorney General’s Office was also notified.