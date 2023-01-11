New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical

Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police.

On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York

Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York

CBS New York/Youtube CBS New York/Youtube loading...

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident that began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent.

At around 9:45 a.m., police in Kent got a frantic 911 call involving an apparent abduction, officials say.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office sent a backup and located the suspect's vehicle in the town of Southeast.

1 Dead After Domestic Violence Stabbing In Southeast, New York

CBS New York/Youtube CBS New York/Youtube loading...

Arriving deputies allegedly noticed a man violently assaulting a woman with a knife in a car near a construction site.

Officials say police had to use deadly force to try and save the woman.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"The suspect, armed with a knife, was shot by the responding officers and pronounced deceased on scene," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, In Critical Condition In Westchester, New York

CBS New York/Youtube CBS New York/Youtube loading...

The female victim was stabbed multiple times, She was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.

While New York State Police say the woman's in critical condition, CBS reports she's expected to survive.

Their names were not released.

READ MORE: Legendary Discount Store Inching Closer To New York State Return?

The investigation into the deadly incident continues. The New York State Attorney General’s Office was also notified.

Gun Crime Numbers in Hudson Valley Counties Ranked Lowest to Highest

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.