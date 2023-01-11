HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley.
No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion
Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State
This means a gigantic prize of $1.35 billion, $707.9 million cash will be up for grabs during the next Mega Millions drawing which is set for Friday, Jan. 13.
The $1.35 billion jackpot would mark the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
“The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing,” Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium Pat McDonald stated. “Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever."
$3 Million Winning Ticket Sold In Orange County, New York
The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 with a gold Mega Ball of 9.
While there was no jackpot winner, a $3 million dollar winning ticket was sold in Orange County, New York.
$3 Million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold In Newburgh, New York
The winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh. The store is located at 59 North Plank Road.
The unknown holder of the second-prize ticket played the Megaplier to win $3 million.
A $1 million dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh. for the Nov. 2, 2022 drawing.
The last Mega Millions jackpot was won in October 2022.
