New York State Officials Find Human Fetus In Hudson Valley
Help is needed after workers in the Hudson Valley made a gruesome discovery in a sewer.
An investigation is underway after a discarded 18-week-old human fetus was found in a sewer in the Lower Hudson Valley
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Gruesome Discovery In Rockland County, New York
Around 2:25 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, the Rockland County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Rockland County Sewer District reporting that a worker recovered what appeared to be a human fetus at the Pascack Pumping Station in Nanuet, New York.
The pumping station is checked often. It's believed the fetus entered the sewage system earlier on Monday, officials say.
Officers from the Rockland County Sheriff's Office and the Clarkstown Police Department responded and confirmed it was a human fetus, police say.
18-Week Human Fetus Found In Nanuet, New York
The fetus was turned over to the Rockland County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
Officials were unable to determine the sex or any other characteristics, police say.
The human fetus was about 18 weeks old, according to the Rockland County Sheriff's Office. That means it was not old enough to survive outside of the womb.
Officials Want Mother Or Family To Come Forward
It's not clear if the incident was a crime or if the mother miscarried.
READ MORE: Legendary Discount Store Inching Closer To New York State Return?
"We would encourage the mother or anyone else with information, including relatives to come forward with any information," the Rockland County Sheriff's Office stated. "Tips can be called into the Rockland County Sheriff's Office tip line at 845-638-5550. All calls will be kept confidential."