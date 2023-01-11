New York State Releases New Plan To Keep Residents Safe
New York State officials released new plans to keep residents safe from guns and violent crime.
On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, as part of the 2023 State of the State, addressed some of the important issues that New Yorkers are dealing with on a daily basis.
New York State Hopes To Crack Down On Gun Violence, Violent Crime
Among the top issues discussed are new public safety initiatives and investments aimed to decrease gun violence and other violent crime.
"My number one priority is keeping New Yorkers safe," Hochul said. "While our historic investments in combating violent crime are beginning to work — we have more to do. That’s why we are doubling down on proven strategies to prevent crime & save lives."
Hochul also hopes to "reduce recidivism, address the flow of deadly fentanyl and improve the efficacy of the court system, which was disrupted by the pandemic."
"In New York, we are committed to driving down crime, building safer neighborhoods, and breaking the cycles of recidivism," New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said. "These direct investments into our communities will keep New Yorkers safe and keep our state moving forward."
How To Keep New Yorkers Safe
Hochul announced plans to:
- Double funding for the gun-involved violence elimination program
- Increase aid for all 62 District Attorney's Offices in New York State
- Expand State Police Community Stabilization Units
- Improve the quality of life in neighborhoods
- Make communities safer
- Invest record funding in programs that reduce recidivism
- Combat the flow of fentanyl into communities
- Increase opportunity for individuals returning home after serving prison sentences
"Public safety is my top priority," Hochul said. "I am committed to using every tool at my disposal to protect the people of this state, crack down on gun violence and violent crime, and invest in proven solutions that keep New Yorkers safe."