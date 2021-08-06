Rare Blue Moon to Rise Over Hudson Valley this Month

Alexa, play Blue Moon.

You're going to want to be paying attention to the Hudson Valley skies the next few weeks. Not only are we going to see a meteor shower zoom by us, we'll also be experiencing a rare blue moon.

Earlier this week it was reported that on August 11th, 12th and 13th we'll be able to view the Perseid Meteor Shower. The best time to see the meteor shower as it cascades across the Hudson Valley is after midnight and of course, you should be in a dark, open space.

After you find the perfect viewing spot for the Perseid Meteor Shower, go back and visit it on August 22nd. It'll be the perfect spot to check out the full moon for the month of August.

Not only will it be a beautiful full moon, but it's also a rare full blue moon according to EarthSky.Org.

EarthSky reminds us that the last full blue moon we got to see was back on Halloween, October 31st, 2020. As for Augusts full blue moon, EarthSky explains:

The upcoming seasonal Blue Moon of August 22, 2021, happens because June’s full moon falls just a few days after the June solstice, early in the season of northern summer (southern winter). And thus there’s enough time to squeeze four full moons into the current season, which will end at the September equinox on September 22, 2021.

Let's hope for clear skies on the night of August 22nd. The next full blue moon we will get to see will be in a few years, on August 31, 2023.

The August Full Blue Moon is also known as the Full Sturgeon Moon. The Almanac believes that fishing tribes are behind the Sturgeon Moon name because "a large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water, were most readily caught during this month."

