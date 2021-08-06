Spectacular Water Spitting Fireboat to Pass Through Hudson Valley

You'll want to head to the Hudson River to witness a historic water-spouting fireboat as it makes its way through the Hudson Valley.

From Friday, August 13 to Monday, August 16 the John J. Harvey will be making stops in the Hudson Valley as it makes a tour up and down the Hudson River this summer. Originally launched in 1931, the boat served New York City residents until being retired in 1994. During the events of September 11, 2001 the historic NYFD boat was brought out of retirement to help fight fires and evacuate people from lower Manhattan.

Not only will you be able to see the fireboat in all of its glory from the shoreline, Hudson Valley residents can also take free trips on board. The trips last from 30-45 minutes and will depart from Rondout Creek. Because the boat can only accommodate 70 people at a time, registration is required. Deck tours will also be given when the John J. Harvey is docked and doesn't require any registration.

Now decorated in dazzling red camouflage, the John J. Harvey is even more spectacular in person. If you have a chance, make a point to get down to the river and check it out.

The schedule will be as follows:

Friday, August 13

12:30-1:30pm – Free Public Trip

1:30-4:00pm - Deck Tours

4:00-5:00pm – Free Public Trip

Sunday, August 15

11:50am – Arrival at Kingston Waterfront

12:30-1:30pm – Free Public Trip

1:30-4:00pm – Deck Tours

4:00-5:00pm – Free Public Trip

Monday, August 16

9:00am – Depart from Kingston Waterfront

For more details on the John J. Harvey's visit and to register for a free ride check out the Hudson River Maritime Museum.

