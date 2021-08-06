Remember these from when you were a kid? Does it get any better than a shot of nostalgia with a shot of vodka?

Did you smash these popsicles when you were a kid? One local bar is now making them to get you smashed. There's nothing that older millennials love more than nostalgia. Booze is probably 2nd on the list so these are perfect.

Do you remember how great it was to grow up in the 1980s and 1990s? On summer vacation I'd be outside almost all day every day. You could most likely find me playing baseball in the street, hockey in the cul-de-sac or running through the sprinkler. No, I didn't need to go home for water because we were allowed to drink straight from the hose.

My parents struggled to get me home as long as the sun was still up.

However, there was one thing that would get every kid in the neighborhood's attention. That was the house that had a box of Fla-Vor-Ice or Pop-Ice.

This summer has been a scorcher. There's one sure way to beat the heat. Okay, there are two sure ways. One way is enjoying a cool adult beverage. The other way is eating an ice-cold popsicle. What if there was a place where we could enjoy both at the same time?

Luckily, there is and you can find these frozen treats at a popular bar in Wappingers Falls.

County Fare Bar & Grill is offering these delicious booze-infused popsicles for a limited time this summer.

County Fare

The pops are house-made and come in a variety of flavors including orange creamsicle.