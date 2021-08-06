The temporary closing is being done out of an abundance of caution.

With many things starting to feel like normal again, it's easy to forget that we still have to be super careful, and diligent when it comes to dealing with and battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a reminder that things still need to be approached with caution, the folks at Billy Joe's Ribwork's, located on Front Street in Newburgh have announced on their social media accounts that they are closing the popular restaurant and bar this weekend due to a single, isolated incident involving COVID-19 among their staff.

The social media post states, "Due to an isolated incident of COVID among our staff, and out of an abundance of caution, unfortunately we must close for the weekend and will reopen on Tuesday at 11:30 am. Please be safe."

With the restaurant now closed, all weekend entertainment has been canceled as well. The restaurant and bar will reopen on Tuesday, August 10th at 11:30 a.m. and as of today, they will still hold their popular country line dancing night Tuesday starting at 8 p.m.

The unfortunate closing comes at one of the busiest times of the year for the Newburgh restaurant, as it's one of the only places in the Hudson Valley that offers guests the option to sit outside on their deck on the banks of the Hudson River to enjoy a great meal. It's also the only place in the Hudson Valley that offers guests the option to dance after dark outside on the deck under the stars.

Many New York Businesses Will Require Customers to be Vaccinated

