A wild scene had a happy ending in Rockland County, NY when local police officers received a report of a deer stuck in a fence.

While the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) generally handles the task of helping stuck or injured animals, local police officers are more than willing to lend a helping hand.

Deer Stuck in Fence in Rockland County, NY

"The Ramapo Police Department (RPD) received a call this morning about a deer that was trapped in a fence. Our officers quickly responded to the scene and found the deer struggling to break free" began a post from the Town of Ramapo Police Department. The video below shows exactly how distressed the animal was.

Ramapo, NY Police Officers to the Rescue

While the video cuts off before the rescue was completed, the RPD shared that the mission was a success. "With careful precision and expert handling, our officers were able to free the deer from the fence and release it back into the wild. We're proud of our officers for their dedication to protecting all members of our community, including our furry friends", they shared.

This is far from the only interaction with wildlife that New York first responders have experienced. From a horse stuck in a residential pool to a dog trapped in the ice on the frozen Hudson River last winter, animals seem to have an innate ability to get themselves in trouble. Check out the fascinating photos below.

