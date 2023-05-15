Hudson Valley Son Murdered Father In Upstate New York Home

A "severely lacking" system may have led to a murder in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, the Ulster County DA's office announced an Ulster County man was indicted on Friday after his father was found dead earlier this month.

Ulster County, New York Man Found Murdered Inside Home

Google Google loading...

Police conducted a welfare check at a Main Street home in Lake Katrine on Thursday, May 4, around 3:45 p.m. Arriving officers found 57-year-old Anthony Roberts dead inside his home. Police say soon determined Roberts was the victim of a homicide.

Brian Roberts, 26, of Lake Katrine, was indicted by an Ulster County Grand Jury for murder in the second degree. He is charged with intentionally causing the death of his father.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"Brian Roberts was immediately identified as a potential suspect and safely taken into custody by the Kingston/Ulster Emergency Services Unit while he was walking on Neighborhood Road," the DA's office states. "The defendant was living with his mother and father at the time and suffered from lifelong mental health issues."

Suspect In Ulster County Suspect Suffered Mental Health Issues

Canva Canva loading...

Brian suffered significant mental health issues since he was young despite the family's tremendous efforts to create a supportive environment for him well into his adulthood, according to the defendant’s family.

"The family repeatedly turned to the available resources in our community to secure treatment and many times were left to navigate the mental health services system in our community alone," the DA's office states.

The DA's office says the mental health system is "severely lacking."

UPD UPD loading...

“Our mental health system, especially the resources available to families with adult children, are severely lacking and the tragedies in our community this year are indicative of the work that must be prioritized at the local, state and national level to ensure we are doing everything we can to address this crisis,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Culmone-Mills said. “In my meetings with this family, I was struck by the impediments they faced when attempting to find mental health services for their family member in our own community.”

LOOK: Best places to live in America Great places to live often have top schools, safe streets, parks, and a sense of community. Stacker compiled a list of the best, using data from Niche

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!