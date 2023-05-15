Hudson Valley Detective Accused Of Assaulting Teen While Drunk

A police detective may lose his job after he allegedly beat a teen at a popular Hudson Valley restaurant.

Over the weekend, the City of Middletown Police Department finally confirmed an incident involving a police detective.

Middletown, New York Police Detective Suspended After Incident With Teen

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, it was reported to the Middletown Police Department that Detective Fredrick Slanovec was involved in an off-duty incident while attending a private party at the Olde Erie Restaurant located at 7 West Main Street in the City of Middletown.

Officials allege that Slanovec was involved in a physical altercation with a 14-year-old high school student.

Many on social media report Slanovec was drunk at the time of the incident. Police have not confirmed.

The boy wasn't injured, according to the City of Middletown Police Department.

"Based upon these serious allegations, the police department initiated both an internal and criminal investigation into the incident. In accordance with the provisions of the collective bargaining agreement, the Detective was suspended with pay, pending the results of the investigations," the City of Middletown Police Department stated in a press release.

Orange County, New York Detective Suspended Without Pay

On Thursday, the City of Middletown Police Commission convened a special meeting to file departmental charges against Detective Slanovec and potentially seek his termination, officials say.

Slanovec was transitioned from suspended with pay to suspended without pay. A formal hearing will be scheduled in the future.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation and will determine if criminal charges will be filed.

