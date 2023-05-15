The Ridiculous Reason Why These Wappinger Falls Pups Aren’t Getting Adopted

A Wappingers Falls animal rescue has been noticing a pattern with their most recent puppy adoptions that might be confirming a pet adoption theory.

Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, located in Wappingers Falls, has been helping animals of all types find loving homes since 2016. However, recently they've noticed a trend when it comes to the adoption of their younger pups.

What is Black Dog Syndrome?

Have you ever heard of the Black Dog Theory or Black Dog syndrome? According to PetFinder Black Dog Syndrome is "When black-colored dogs spend more time waiting for their new home than their lighter-colored kennelmates."

In a survey conducted by Petfinder members, shelter and rescue groups reported "most pets are listed for 12.5 weeks on Petfinder, whereas, less-adoptable pets (such as black-coated, senior, and special needs pets) spend almost four times as long on Petfinder. "

Boo @ Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County Boo @ Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County loading...

They believe that Black Dog syndrome is caused by the size, unclear features, dimly lit kennels, "genericness" of black pets, and negative portrayals of black pets in movies, books, and other forms of media.

Is Wappingers Falls Animal Rescue Suffering From BDS?

Currently, at CARE of DC, there are over 10 pups with black fur who are still looking for their forever homes while their lighter-colored siblings have already been adopted out. Some of these puppies have been living at CARE for almost a year, basically growing up without a home.

Buttercup @ Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County Buttercup @ Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County loading...

Is it because of the Black Dog Theory? We can't confirm, because like we said it's just a theory in the pet adoption world. What we can confirm is these pups are deserving of a loving and caring home just like their littermates.

If you're interested in rescuing a pup, meet some of the adoptable pups below who have been affected by Black Dog Syndrome at Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County.

To apply, visit CAREofDC.org.

