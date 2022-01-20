‘Racist’ ‘Historical Landmark’ Removed in New York After 80 Years
A statue of a former US President that some say is "racist" has been taken down. The monument has stood in New York for over 80 years. It won't ever again be shown in the state.
The statue showed President Theodore Roosevelt.
The controversial monument of Roosevelt was erected in 1940 outside the American Museum of Natural History. Theodore Roosevelt was the nation's 26th President.
The monument is considered a "historical landmark."
The statue showed Roosevelt on horseback with Native American and African figures on both sides of him.
The American Museum of Natural History confirmed the statue was taken down this week after it's been called racist for years.
"The process, conducted with historic preservation specialists and approved by multiple New York City agencies, will include restoration of the plaza in front of the Museum, which will continue through the spring," a museum spokesperson stated, according to NBC News. "The Museum is proud to continue as the site of New York State’s official memorial to Theodore Roosevelt."
Calls to remove the statue picked up in 2020 after the killing of George Floyd.
"It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue," former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said.
The statue will be on a long-term loan to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota.
