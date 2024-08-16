Rabies ‘Outbreak’ Identified In Upstate New York

New York State is receiving emergency funding to address "outbreaks" of rabies.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) just approved the release of nearly $19 million in emergency funding to address current wildlife rabies outbreaks in at least seven states, including New York.

USDA Addresses Wildlife Rabies Outbreaks in Several States

Canva Canva loading...

“Wildlife rabies poses significant risks to domestic animals, such as livestock and pets,” Dr. Michael Watson, APHIS Administrator, stated. “By reducing rabies in wildlife populations, we are safeguarding both human and animal health and decreasing the risk of disease spread, which would jeopardize the success APHIS has achieved since 1995 in managing rabies.”

The money helps the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) stock up on oral rabies vaccination baits.

High-Risk Areas In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

The rabies vaccination baits will be used in the future to "address emerging rabies" cases in "several high-risk areas" in New York State.

Rabies is a potentially fatal disease, The only way to get it is through a bite from a sick animal or saliva in an open wound, officials say.

"The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death," the CDC states.

Canva Canva loading...

According to the USDA, the funding will also help manage rabies in "emerging areas" within existing rabies management zones that have an "elevated risk for rabies spread."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Buffalo, Watertown, New York

In New York State the "emerging areas" were identified as Watertown and Buffalo.

Canva Canva loading...

The rabies virus is more likely to spread in these areas in the future, officials say.

"This emergency transfer will prevent further spread of the rabies virus in wildlife by allowing APHIS to implement supplemental ORV operations that may include increasing bait density, expanding the area currently under management, and conducting additional ORV baiting actions," the USDA stated in a press release.

Rabies Vaccination Programs In New York State

Erie County Department of Health Erie County Department of Health loading...

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported officials' rabies vaccines will be disturbed by low-flying airplanes and workers on the ground in Western New York.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found

Rabies are most commonly found in these animals.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in North America rabies is most commonly found in bats, skunks, raccoons, foxes, and mongoose. It is also found in cats, cattle, and dogs. The CDC says that rabid bats have been found in every state except for Hawaii. Rabid mongoose have been found in Puerto Rico.

Rabies is easily transmitted from animals to other animals, including human beings. Human cases are rare in the United States, but deadly if not caught in time. Gallery Credit: Kristine Bellino

Keep Reading:

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.