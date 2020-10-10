Quest Diagnostics Offering at Home Covid-19 Test Kits

Don't feel like seeing a doctor to get tested for COVID-19? Or maybe you just don't want to go to a testing center because there will be other people there? Well, what ever the reason, Quest Diagnostics now has an alternative to you getting tested in person, just because you want to get tested. You can now get a test kit delivered through the mail.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Ok. It probably isn't as easy as it sounds, as there are a few steps before you can get it delivered. Let's be clear, according to the email that Quest Diagnostics sent out to their former patients, this is a test that you will need to pay for, do not need a Doctor to prescribe, yet you want a convenient option as to getting tested.

What would you need to do to get this Covid-19 test?

You would need to purchase the test online after completing a questionnaire to see if this is something that you really need to get tested for. A collection or test kit will arrive, via Fed Ex. Follow the step-by-step instructions as to how to properly 'collect your nasal specimen.' Package the specimen according to the instructions and either contact Fed-Ex to pick up the package at your house or drop it off at a Fed-Ex drop off location like Walgreens. Allegedly it takes 24-48 hours after the laboratory receives your test back for your results to be available, which you can see via online portal.

It is probably only a matter of time before other medical laboratories also have their version of 'at-home-testing.'

Yes, you can still get tested at an in-person facility of your choice and you can also see your healthcare provider for a test, so you have many options. Keep in mind, if you do use this at-home test, you will not be reimbursed by your insurance carrier. Yet, if you get tested through an in-person testing center or your doctors office, your insurance company will pay for it because of the NYS testing mandate.