Public Health Alert: Meat Sold In New York, May Contain Plastic

Health officials are telling New Yorkers to throw out some meat sold at popular grocery stores.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due because some meat sold in New York State may be contaminated.

Public Health Alert Issued For Beef Sold In New York State

Map of New York in blue colour lantapix loading...

Health officials are concerned the raw beef product may be "contaminated with extraneous material, specifically soft, clear plastic."

The raw beef item was produced on July 25, 2023. The product was sold at ALDI grocery stores in New York State and nationwide.

"FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed," the FSIS stated in its public health alert. "The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that it received a complaint from a retail store that soft, clear plastic was noticed in the product."

Beef Sold At ALDI Grocery Stores In New York State May Contain Plastic

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The following product is subject to the public health alert:

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Do Not Consume In New York State

A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase, officials say. However, health officials are worried the beef may be in your freezer.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS states. "Consumers with questions about the public health alert can call Cargill at 844-419-1574. Members of the media with questions can contact April Nelson, Cargill, at 952-913-5466."

ALDI has nearly 130 locations across New York State.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.