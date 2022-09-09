‘President’s Own’ U.S. Marine Band Doing Free Hudson Valley Show

Unless you get invited to a state dinner at the White House, this may be your only chance to see the world's most famous military band in person.

The U.S. Marine Band, America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization, will be performing a free concert in the Hudson Valley. But if you want to go, you'll have to reserve your spot now.

Serving as the president's personal "house band," The U.S. Marine musicians' mission is to provide music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps. Whenever there's an important event at the White House, the U.S. Marine Band is there.

U.S. Marine Corps Photos U.S. Marine Corps Photos loading...

The historic band has performed at every Presidential Inauguration since 1801, marching in the parade and providing music during the swearing-in ceremony. The ensemble also plays during state funerals, days of remembrance and White House celebrations such as the Christmas tree lighting, Easter egg roll, state arrivals and more.

The Hudson Valley will be treated to a free performance from the U.S. Marine Band on Sunday, October 9 at John Jay High School in Hopewell Junction. While tickets are free, they must be reserved ahead of time. Those tickets officially became available at Midnight on September 9 and are being limited to four per person. Once they're gone, they're gone.

U.S. Marine Corps Photos U.S. Marine Corps Photos loading...

If you want to see this historic band perform you'll need to head over to the show's official Ticketleap page and reserve them. The two-hour performance will begin at 3pm on October 9.

The concert is part of the 2022 U.S. Marine Band Concert Tour to the Northeast. Marine Band Director Col. Jason K. Fettig says the performance will include a"diverse mix of programs, from traditional band repertoire and marches to instrumental solos."

Designer Home Featured on TV For Sale in Orange County New York Property is being offered for sale in the Hudson Valley near Shawangunk Ridge which has two homes on the grounds designed by Cristy Lee McGeehan. The homes have been featured on TV. The Discovery Channel, HGTV, and others have featured this property where Hudson Valley historic homes meet modern stylish renovations with a whimsical twist to the past. Every inch of this classic property has been brought to life with the new design touch.