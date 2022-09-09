Adam’s 5th Location in Wallkill, NY Continues to Grow
It's almost here!
We are inching closer and closer to having a 5th Adam's Fairacre Farms location in the Hudson Valley. For the last several years, we've been lucky enough to have 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Newburgh, and Kingston.
Towards the end of 2021, Adam's Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their 5th location in Wallkill, New York. Work quickly began on the Route 211 location and by July the building had seen much progress. Adams shared that flat roofing, indoor plumbing, parking lots and curbs had been installed on, in, and around the structure.
While many of us whined about the dry weather and lack of rain this summer, Adam's embraced it as it helped further along the construction. They write on Facebook:
The dry summer weather has enabled good progress building the latest Adams store in the Town of Wallkill, NY. Much of the main building exterior and roofing is complete.
Watch below as Adam's Wallkill continues to grow:
