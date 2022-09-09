Adam’s 5th Location in Wallkill, NY Continues to Grow

It's almost here!

We are inching closer and closer to having a 5th Adam's Fairacre Farms location in the Hudson Valley. For the last several years, we've been lucky enough to have 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Newburgh, and Kingston.

Towards the end of 2021, Adam's Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their 5th location in Wallkill, New York. Work quickly began on the Route 211 location and by July the building had seen much progress. Adams shared that flat roofing, indoor plumbing, parking lots and curbs had been installed on, in, and around the structure.

While many of us whined about the dry weather and lack of rain this summer, Adam's embraced it as it helped further along the construction. They write on Facebook:

The dry summer weather has enabled good progress building the latest Adams store in the Town of Wallkill, NY. Much of the main building exterior and roofing is complete.

Adam's estimates that they will have the following finished before winter pops in the Hudson Valley:

-Shingle and Metal Roofing

-1st Floor Concrete Flat Work

-Nursery Check Out Building

-Houseplant Dept. and Seasonal Greenhouse Structures

-Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Rough-in (MEP)

-Parking Lot Paving

-Route 211 Highway Improvements

Watch below as Adam's Wallkill continues to grow:

According to previous comments made by the Adam's Fairacre Farms social media team, they are shooting for an April 2023 opening date.

The Adam's Fairacre Farms history runs deep here in the Hudson Valley. Ralph and Mary Adams bought a piece of land along the Dutchess Turnpike in 1919, worked the land, grew a family, and by 1933 opened up the first Adam's Farmstand, according to their website

Since then Adam's brand has expanded across the mid-Hudson region, bringing in customers from near and far with their fresh locally grown food and produce.

To keep updated on the status of the 5th Adam's location follow them on Facebook or visit AdamsFarms.Com

