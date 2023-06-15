The anticipation is over! For months, Hudson Valley residents from all over have been looking forward to the new location of Adams Fairacre Farms.

On social media, residents have been eager to know more about Adams Fairacre Farms' newest location including the opening date, what they will provide to the community and the exact location.

Those who drive past the new location have been able to see all of the progress in play. The road in front and near the new Adams location was even redone as well with a new traffic light that was put in.

With locations already established and beloved in Kingston, Wappingers, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh, a fifth location will only allow more residents to have more opportunities to have one-stop shopping in Orange County, NY.

Town of Walkill Welcomes New Adams Fairacre Farms Location

Adams Fairacre Farms brings more than a high quality grocery store experience to the Hudson Valley.

"In 1919, Ralph and Mary Adams purchased 50 acres of farmland in Poughkeepsie, New York. They worked the land, selling fresh produce to area retailers from a farmstand. By 1933 they had four children and a successful farmstand. Adams Fairacre Farms was born."

At the beginning of their journey, they were selling fruits and vegetables. However, customers then requested meats and cheeses and finally, a deli. Since they grew their own produce and were able to get farm supplies, customers then asked for plants and even fertilizer available at Adams stores.

Adams Fairacre Farms has that local grocery store, hometown feel to it. There's something for everyone, I love the gift shop and warm, green garden center. Along with homemade food options, they also have a bakery and coffee shop.

VIP Look at The New Adams Fairacre Farms in Town of Wallkill, NY

Adams Fairacre Farms Hosted An Event At Their Town Of Wallkill, NY Location

I was excited to attend an event at the new location of Adams Fairacre Farms located in the Town of Wallkill, NY. Excited Hudson Valley residents attended this event to see the new location firsthand.

Adams Fairacre Farms had samples available for guests to try things along with a cash bar. Guests were also able to go grocery shopping, explore the nursery and chat with employees of Adams Fairacre Farms.

Moving forward, Adams Fairacre Farms has great giveaways. From June 16, 2023- June 29, 2023 guests can participate by signing up to win. There are $2.11 specials to celebrate Adams' newest location in the Town of Wallkill, NY.

Information about Adams Fairacre Farms' newest location and giveaways can be found on their website.

